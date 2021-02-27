Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.11 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 12.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,109,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,292. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.