Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $608.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $608,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.77. The stock had a trading volume of 745,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,690. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

