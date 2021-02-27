Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $632.61 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.69% of Stryker worth $632,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

