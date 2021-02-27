Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $738.37 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Eli Lilly and worth $738,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. 3,755,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

