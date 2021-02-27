Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 255,915 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.94% of Linde worth $1,295,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.27. 2,593,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

