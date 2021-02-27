Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 29,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Alphabet worth $2,775,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,036.86. 2,076,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,948.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,717.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

