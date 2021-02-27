Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 34,527 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,212,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.94% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,016,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,748. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

