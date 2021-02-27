Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.87% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,900,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.22. 5,385,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

