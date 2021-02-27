Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,254,797 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,667,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,254,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 27.86% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $880,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,139. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

