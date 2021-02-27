Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 310,749 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $983,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.08. 6,302,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,206. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

