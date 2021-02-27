Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,422 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

