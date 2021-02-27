Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,471. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

