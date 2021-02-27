WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 387,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

