Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.83. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 6,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth $472,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.