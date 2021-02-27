WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

