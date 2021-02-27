Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $75.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $275.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $275.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.75 million, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $3,685,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

