Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 350,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $183,085,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.