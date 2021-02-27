Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8,668.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,381 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,835 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 148,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

