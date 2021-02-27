Wings (WINGS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,506.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $19,506.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.