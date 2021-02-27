WINk Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

