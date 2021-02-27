WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.27 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011169 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

