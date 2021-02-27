Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.95% of Wintrust Financial worth $68,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.66 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

