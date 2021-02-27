Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Wipro stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

