Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $660.13

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.13 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.19). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 765 ($9.99), with a volume of 365,521 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 660.13.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

