Wownero One Day Volume Reaches $6,396.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $6,396.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00479359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

