Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $46,758.93 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.77 billion and approximately $124.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,758.93 or 0.99670030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012321 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

