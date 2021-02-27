Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,364.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $552,346.77 and $15,364.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $287.53 or 0.00631386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00480338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00070024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00079584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00081672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.00459769 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

