Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $567,874.25

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $567,874.25 and $12,069.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for $295.61 or 0.00622438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00484135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00073851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00081874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079998 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.35 or 0.00485026 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

