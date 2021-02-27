Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,439. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

