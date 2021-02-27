Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

