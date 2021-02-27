XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of XPO opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

