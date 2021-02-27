Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $15,045.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00260834 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00102591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056940 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,861,156 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Buying and Selling Ycash

