Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Insiders have sold 853,796 shares of company stock worth $15,064,153 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

