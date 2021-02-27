YIELD App Price Down 17.2% This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $869,245.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

