Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

