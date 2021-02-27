Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AGFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

