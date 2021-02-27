Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $70.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

