Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraFect.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,989. ContraFect has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

