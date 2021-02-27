Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Diodes reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diodes.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $880,934.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,966. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. Diodes has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.