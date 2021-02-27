Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.07. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,218,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,071. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

