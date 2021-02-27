Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 863,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

