Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,715 shares of company stock worth $4,138,104 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 190,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.