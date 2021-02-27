Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Luminex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,685. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

