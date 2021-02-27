Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in MYR Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MYR Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

