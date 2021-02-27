Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 350,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,640. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

