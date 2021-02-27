Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.