Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. 212,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,402. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.