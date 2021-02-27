Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.29). The Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 551,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

