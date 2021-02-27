Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 192,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $357.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

