Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $41.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $105.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.12 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

BLDP stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

